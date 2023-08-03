Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) is Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 849,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,987 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $16,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 396.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,052,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 300.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.53. 3,256,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,554,837. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $23.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.64.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

