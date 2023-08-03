Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 898,189 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 157% from the previous session’s volume of 349,596 shares.The stock last traded at $34.97 and had previously closed at $35.42.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.84. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 965.3% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

