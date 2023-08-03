Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Holdings Reduced by Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lessened its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,177 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 0.6% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,373,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,371,084 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 112,884,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,023,000 after acquiring an additional 12,780,145 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 72,916,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,644,000 after buying an additional 899,549 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 71,324,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,375,000 after acquiring an additional 394,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291,284 shares during the last quarter.

SCHF traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,529,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,849,680. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.16. The company has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $36.85.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

