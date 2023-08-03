Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Holdings Raised by R. W. Roge & Company Inc.

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,984 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $3,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FNDX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 40,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 48,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Corporation increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 26,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDX traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.92. The stock had a trading volume of 281,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,426. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.80. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $47.50 and a twelve month high of $59.97.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

