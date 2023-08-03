Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Shares Acquired by Sculati Wealth Management LLC

Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 132,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,812 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $3,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1,270.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDE remained flat at $27.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 408,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,983. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.75. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.97 and a fifty-two week high of $28.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.49.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

