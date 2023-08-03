Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Price Target Cut to $67.00

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by BMO Capital Markets from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 67.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SDGR. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Schrödinger from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Schrödinger from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Schrödinger from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Schrödinger in a research report on Friday, May 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schrödinger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of SDGR stock opened at $40.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 386.49 and a beta of 1.22. Schrödinger has a twelve month low of $15.85 and a twelve month high of $59.24.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($1.74). The firm had revenue of $64.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.80 million. Schrödinger had a net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 27.77%. On average, analysts forecast that Schrödinger will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nancy Thornberry sold 14,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $519,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nancy Thornberry sold 14,850 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $519,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yvonne Tran sold 12,040 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $602,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,440,230. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schrödinger during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schrödinger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schrödinger by 5,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Schrödinger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

