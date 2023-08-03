Schroders plc (LON:SDR) Insider Acquires £11,500 in Stock

Schroders plc (LON:SDR – Get Free Report) insider Rhian Davies bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 460 ($5.91) per share, for a total transaction of £11,500 ($14,764.41).

Schroders Stock Down 2.8 %

SDR stock opened at GBX 439.50 ($5.64) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. Schroders plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 348 ($4.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 509.33 ($6.54). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 447.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 464.89. The stock has a market cap of £7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 1,465.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Schroders alerts:

Schroders Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a GBX 6.50 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. Schroders’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,000.00%.

About Schroders

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.