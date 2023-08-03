Scholarship Coin (SCHO) Price Reaches $0.0008

Scholarship Coin (SCHO) traded 12% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. Scholarship Coin has a total market capitalization of $14,537.16 and $47.60 worth of Scholarship Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scholarship Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Scholarship Coin has traded down 0.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 41.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Scholarship Coin Coin Profile

Scholarship Coin was first traded on October 5th, 2022. Scholarship Coin’s total supply is 13,831,050 coins and its circulating supply is 17,321,550 coins. The official website for Scholarship Coin is www.scholarshipcoin.org. Scholarship Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinscholarship and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Scholarship Coin is https://reddit.com/r/scholarship_coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Scholarship Coin is discord.gg/xt28253ca.

Scholarship Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Scholarship Coin (SCHO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Scholarship Coin has a current supply of 13,831,050. The last known price of Scholarship Coin is 0.00083946 USD and is up 12.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.scholarshipcoin.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scholarship Coin directly using US dollars.

