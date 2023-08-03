Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Announces Earnings Results

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $1.62, Briefing.com reports. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 114.30% and a negative return on equity of 128.64%. The business had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.65) EPS. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Trading Up 2.8 %

Sarepta Therapeutics stock traded up $2.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $108.10. 598,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,397,717. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $96.19 and a fifty-two week high of $159.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Ossiam purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on SRPT. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $176.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $151.00 to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $204.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $217.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.05.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

