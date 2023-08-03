Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

SPNS has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lowered Sapiens International from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Sapiens International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sapiens International from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sapiens International presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.40.

SPNS traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $29.22. 116,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,572. Sapiens International has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $29.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $124.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.13 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 10.97%. On average, research analysts predict that Sapiens International will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Sapiens International’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.95%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Sapiens International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the first quarter valued at $228,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Sapiens International by 9.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 528,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,419,000 after purchasing an additional 43,672 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 993,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,224,000 after acquiring an additional 16,306 shares during the last quarter. 26.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

