Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. Approximately 90,279 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 329,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Santacruz Silver Mining Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$98.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.92.

Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 2nd. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$88.41 million during the quarter. Santacruz Silver Mining had a negative return on equity of 53.30% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. On average, analysts forecast that Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. will post 0.0104762 earnings per share for the current year.

About Santacruz Silver Mining

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc, as well as lead and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Zimapan Mine that consists of 34 mining concessions covering an area of 5,139 hectares located in Hidalgo, Mexico; the Sinchi Wayra and the Illapa assets located in Bolivia; and exploration properties, which include the La Pechuga Property and the Santa Gorgonia Prospect.

