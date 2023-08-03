Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Gap Down to $61.46

Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $61.46, but opened at $58.94. Sanmina shares last traded at $56.75, with a volume of 106,455 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.82.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS.

Sanmina announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SANM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 519.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 972,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after acquiring an additional 815,275 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,964,625 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $668,732,000 after purchasing an additional 705,600 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 810,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,002,000 after purchasing an additional 553,822 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,090,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,465,000 after buying an additional 381,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 885,964 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,757,000 after buying an additional 348,516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

