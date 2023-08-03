Saltmarble Price Up 44.6% Over Last Week (SML)

Saltmarble (SML) traded up 39.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. One Saltmarble token can now be bought for approximately $1.55 or 0.00005313 BTC on major exchanges. Saltmarble has a total market capitalization of $150.63 million and approximately $36,100.24 worth of Saltmarble was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Saltmarble has traded up 44.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Saltmarble Profile

Saltmarble’s genesis date was June 1st, 2022. Saltmarble’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,200,000 tokens. The official website for Saltmarble is ggdgame.saltmarble.io. Saltmarble’s official Twitter account is @saltmarble. Saltmarble’s official message board is medium.com/@saltmarble.

Buying and Selling Saltmarble

According to CryptoCompare, “Saltmarble (SML) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saltmarble has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Saltmarble is 1.11690174 USD and is down -16.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $31,043.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://ggdgame.saltmarble.io/.”

