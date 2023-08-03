SALT Trading Down 12% Over Last Week (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. SALT has a total market cap of $2.60 million and approximately $12,951.64 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SALT has traded down 12% against the dollar. One SALT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0217 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00020263 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00017407 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000099 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00014211 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29,164.54 or 1.00051800 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000081 BTC.

SALT is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02330584 USD and is up 6.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $17,661.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

