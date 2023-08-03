Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Shares Gap Down to $42.49

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.49, but opened at $37.76. Ryerson shares last traded at $36.37, with a volume of 127,085 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RYI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Ryerson from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ryerson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Get Ryerson alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RYI

Ryerson Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter. Ryerson had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 2.08%. On average, analysts expect that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Ryerson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is 22.93%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Platinum Equity, Llc sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total transaction of $146,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,924,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,401,936.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ryerson

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ryerson by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,943,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,716,000 after purchasing an additional 228,655 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ryerson by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,238,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,891,000 after purchasing an additional 23,679 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,228,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,609,000 after acquiring an additional 140,107 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 790,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,771,000 after acquiring an additional 22,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 737,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,810,000 after acquiring an additional 17,274 shares during the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryerson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.