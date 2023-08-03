Rusoro Mining (CVE:RML) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML – Get Free Report) rose 3.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.47. Approximately 28,307 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 278,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

Rusoro Mining Stock Up 9.9 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.14. The stock has a market cap of C$282.46 million, a P/E ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 0.03.

Rusoro Mining (CVE:RML – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Rusoro Mining

Rusoro Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Venezuela. It primarily holds 95% interests in the Choco 10 mine; and 50% interest in the Isidora mine located in the El Callao district in south-eastern Venezuela. The company was formerly known as Newton Ventures Inc and changed its name to Rusoro Mining Ltd.

