Rusoro Mining (CVE:RML) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Posted by on Aug 3rd, 2023

Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RMLGet Free Report) rose 3.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.47. Approximately 28,307 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 278,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

Rusoro Mining Stock Up 9.9 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.14. The stock has a market cap of C$282.46 million, a P/E ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 0.03.

Rusoro Mining (CVE:RMLGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Rusoro Mining

(Get Free Report)

Rusoro Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Venezuela. It primarily holds 95% interests in the Choco 10 mine; and 50% interest in the Isidora mine located in the El Callao district in south-eastern Venezuela. The company was formerly known as Newton Ventures Inc and changed its name to Rusoro Mining Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rusoro Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rusoro Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.