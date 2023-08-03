Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Runway Growth Finance Trading Down 1.2 %

Runway Growth Finance stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.49. 62,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Runway Growth Finance has a fifty-two week low of $10.47 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.20 and its 200-day moving average is $12.14.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $39.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.75 million. Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 11.41%. On average, analysts predict that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Runway Growth Finance

In other Runway Growth Finance news, insider Thomas B. Raterman bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.74 per share, with a total value of $26,850.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at $238,223.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 18,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 342.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,385 shares in the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RWAY shares. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $15.00 to $13.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Runway Growth Finance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.25 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

