RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY decreased its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in RTX by 87,932.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after acquiring an additional 13,598,794 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in RTX by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104,282 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of RTX by 32.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. grew its stake in shares of RTX by 9,799.1% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,378,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,008 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Stock Performance

RTX stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.18. 807,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,060,697. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.38. The firm has a market cap of $123.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.97. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. RTX’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RTX in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Argus downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RTX

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.