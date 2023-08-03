Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target to $594.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $637.00 to $594.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HUM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Humana from $562.00 to $568.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Humana from $615.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $597.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Humana from $530.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $589.83.

NYSE:HUM opened at $483.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $464.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $490.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Humana has a 12 month low of $423.29 and a 12 month high of $571.30.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $26.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.83 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the second quarter valued at about $2,806,000. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in Humana by 51.0% in the second quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Humana by 5.5% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 1,259.1% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Humana in the second quarter valued at about $84,900,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

