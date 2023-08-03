Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Price Target to C$230.00

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$228.00 to C$230.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

IFCZF has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$220.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$220.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$240.00 to C$242.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$224.00 to C$221.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th.

Intact Financial Stock Performance

About Intact Financial

Shares of OTCMKTS:IFCZF remained flat at $146.34 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,279. Intact Financial has a 52 week low of $132.66 and a 52 week high of $157.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.90.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner-occupied residences, and seasonal residences, as well as travel insurance.

