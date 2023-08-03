Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ROK. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $334.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $375.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.24.

ROK traded down $6.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $304.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,598,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,591. The stock has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $295.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $209.27 and a twelve month high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.18). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 940 shares in the company, valued at $305,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 7,729 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $2,395,990.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,660 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,234,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,661 shares of company stock worth $4,532,531 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at about $11,444,550,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 62.9% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

