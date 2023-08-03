Rocket Pool ETH Self Reported Market Cap Hits $967.87 Million (RETH)

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. In the last week, Rocket Pool ETH has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One Rocket Pool ETH token can now be purchased for about $1,987.59 or 0.06794320 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Pool ETH has a market capitalization of $967.87 million and approximately $2.39 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Rocket Pool ETH

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 486,957 tokens and its circulating supply is 486,956 tokens. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rocket Pool ETH is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool ETH’s official website is rocketpool.net. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 486,285.1697923 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 1,980.91272638 USD and is down -1.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $2,043,102.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Pool ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

