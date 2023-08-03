Robert W. Baird Trims Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) Target Price to $147.00

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $165.00 to $147.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Revvity in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Revvity from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Revvity in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Revvity presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $138.00.

Get Revvity alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on RVTY

Revvity Stock Down 1.3 %

RVTY traded down $1.65 on Wednesday, hitting $123.47. The company had a trading volume of 225,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,365. The firm has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.09. Revvity has a 12-month low of $110.75 and a 12-month high of $163.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.12.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. Revvity had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 29.19%. The business had revenue of $709.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Revvity will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.28%.

About Revvity

(Get Free Report)

Revvity, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revvity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revvity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.