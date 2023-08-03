Robert W. Baird Increases Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target to $32.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.75% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. 22nd Century Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.16.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRNS

Varonis Systems Trading Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $30.55 on Tuesday. Varonis Systems has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $32.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.82 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.89.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 23.83% and a negative return on equity of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $107.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.26 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 24.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 8,272 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 495,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,540,000 after purchasing an additional 18,813 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 91.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 56.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 20,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.