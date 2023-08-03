Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE RITM traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $9.98. 3,188,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,215,861. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.82. Rithm Capital has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $10.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 178.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RITM shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.86.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. 44.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

