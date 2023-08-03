Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RITM shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on RITM

Rithm Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RITM traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,586,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,204,522. Rithm Capital has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $10.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.75.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.28. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Rithm Capital’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Rithm Capital will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 178.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rithm Capital

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 417.8% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the period. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.