Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 416.41% and a negative return on equity of 71.44%. The company had revenue of $19.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.89) earnings per share. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.7 %

RYTM stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,965. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $34.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,401.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 7,007 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 75.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 8,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $121,000.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

