Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) Issues Earnings Results

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $709.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.61 million. Revvity had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 29.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. Revvity updated its FY23 guidance to $4.70-4.90 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.70-$4.90 EPS.
Shares of RVTY stock traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $122.65. The company had a trading volume of 58,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.12. Revvity has a 12 month low of $110.75 and a 12 month high of $163.93. The company has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.09.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.28%.
Revvity, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.
