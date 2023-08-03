Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) Issues Earnings Results

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $709.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.61 million. Revvity had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 29.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. Revvity updated its FY23 guidance to $4.70-4.90 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.70-$4.90 EPS.

Revvity Stock Performance

Shares of RVTY stock traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $122.65. The company had a trading volume of 58,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.12. Revvity has a 12 month low of $110.75 and a 12 month high of $163.93. The company has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Revvity alerts:

Revvity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RVTY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Revvity from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Revvity from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Revvity in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Revvity in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Revvity from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.00.

View Our Latest Report on Revvity

About Revvity

(Get Free Report)

Revvity, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revvity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revvity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.