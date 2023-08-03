Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Given Neutral Rating at Wedbush

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $19.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.32% from the stock’s current price.

RVLV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Revolve Group from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of Revolve Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Revolve Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.12.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on RVLV

Revolve Group Stock Performance

NYSE RVLV opened at $18.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.52. Revolve Group has a 1 year low of $14.95 and a 1 year high of $32.59.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Revolve Group had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $273.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Revolve Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Revolve Group will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revolve Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. BloombergSen Inc. lifted its position in Revolve Group by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Revolve Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.