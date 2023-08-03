Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $26.25, but opened at $24.69. Revolution Medicines shares last traded at $26.46, with a volume of 181,320 shares changing hands.

Specifically, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $39,030.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 43,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,766.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Revolution Medicines news, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 2,102 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $52,318.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 325,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,108,664.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $39,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 43,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,766.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,090 shares of company stock worth $153,585. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Revolution Medicines from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.29.

Revolution Medicines Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.20 and a 200-day moving average of $24.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.43.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.12. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 744.36% and a negative return on equity of 36.79%. The business had revenue of $7.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.78) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revolution Medicines

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVMD. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 147.5% in the fourth quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,458,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656,884 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 1,111.2% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,691,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469,271 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,955,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,000 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 93.4% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,283,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 17.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,425,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,394 shares in the last quarter.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic tumors.

Featured Articles

