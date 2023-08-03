Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $26.25, but opened at $24.69. Revolution Medicines shares last traded at $26.46, with a volume of 181,320 shares trading hands.

In other Revolution Medicines news, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 2,102 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $52,318.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 325,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,108,664.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 1,500 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $39,030.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 43,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,766.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,090 shares of company stock valued at $153,585. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RVMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Revolution Medicines from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.29.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.43.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.12. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 36.79% and a negative net margin of 744.36%. The company had revenue of $7.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 1.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 61,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 7.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 16.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic tumors.

