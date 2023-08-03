Reviewing Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) and H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Get Free Report) and H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and H&R Real Estate Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00 H&R Real Estate Investment Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus price target of $18.08, indicating a potential upside of 68.22%. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus price target of $14.10, indicating a potential upside of 82.64%. Given H&R Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe H&R Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A H&R Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and H&R Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

31.8% of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.6% of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.89 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.6%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust pays out -199.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 76.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and H&R Real Estate Investment Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A ($0.44) -24.22 H&R Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A $1.48 5.22

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than H&R Real Estate Investment Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie invests in real estate that enriches local communities and enables long-term sustainable growth. As one of the country's leading owners, operators, and developers of quality real estate, Crombie's portfolio primarily includes grocery-anchored retail, retail-related industrial, and mixed-used residential properties in Canada's top urban and suburban markets. As at March 31, 2023, our portfolio contains 291 income-producing properties comprising approximately 18.6 million square feet, and a significant pipeline of future development projects.

About H&R Real Estate Investment Trust

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $11.4 billion as at March 31, 2023. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio comprised of high-quality residential, industrial, office and retail properties comprising over 28.7 million square feet. H&R's strategy is to create a simplified, growth-oriented business focused on residential and industrial properties in order to create sustainable long term value for unitholders. H&R plans to sell its office and retail properties as market conditions permit. H&R's target is to be a leading owner, operator and developer of residential and industrial properties, creating value through redevelopment and greenfield development in prime locations within Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver, and high growth U.S. sunbelt and gateway cities.

