Retirement Income Solutions Inc Takes Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,622,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,026,000 after acquiring an additional 261,765 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Iron Mountain by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,944,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,633,000 after purchasing an additional 172,801 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,698,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Iron Mountain by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,147,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,746,000 after purchasing an additional 127,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Iron Mountain by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,103,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,542,000 after purchasing an additional 54,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IRM shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total value of $624,641.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,576,392.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Iron Mountain news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 3,356 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $184,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total transaction of $624,641.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,576,392.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,934 shares of company stock valued at $7,625,110 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of IRM stock traded down $1.23 on Thursday, reaching $60.41. The stock had a trading volume of 265,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,399. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.93. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $43.33 and a 12 month high of $62.88.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.75%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

