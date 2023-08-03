Retirement Income Solutions Inc Acquires 80 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 910 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 105,205.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,472,867,000 after acquiring an additional 10,984,516 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Home Depot by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,176,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,582,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,709 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $563,524,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,670,277 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,159,294,000 after buying an additional 1,878,924 shares during the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HD traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $328.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,928,667. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $265.61 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $308.24 and a 200-day moving average of $302.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.03.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

