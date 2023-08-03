Residential Secure Income plc (LON:RESI) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.29

Residential Secure Income plc (LON:RESI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.29 ($0.02) per share on Monday, September 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Residential Secure Income Price Performance

RESI stock traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 62 ($0.80). The stock had a trading volume of 66,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.76, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of £114.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 899.41 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 65.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 68.47. Residential Secure Income has a 1-year low of GBX 59.20 ($0.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 117.50 ($1.51).

Get Residential Secure Income alerts:

Residential Secure Income Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Residential Secure Income plc (ReSI) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) with the objective of delivering secure income returns by investing in Shared Ownership and other affordable residential asset classes. ReSI is listed on the premium segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange in July 2017, raising £180 million in its IPO.

Receive News & Ratings for Residential Secure Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Residential Secure Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.