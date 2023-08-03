Residential Secure Income plc (LON:RESI) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.29

Residential Secure Income plc (LON:RESI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.29 ($0.02) per share on Monday, September 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Residential Secure Income Price Performance
RESI stock traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 62 ($0.80). The stock had a trading volume of 66,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.76, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of £114.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 899.41 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 65.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 68.47. Residential Secure Income has a 1-year low of GBX 59.20 ($0.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 117.50 ($1.51).
Residential Secure Income Company Profile
