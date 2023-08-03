Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK) in the last few weeks:

8/2/2023 – Rockwell Automation had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $340.00 to $345.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2023 – Rockwell Automation was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/2/2023 – Rockwell Automation had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $375.00 to $335.00.

7/15/2023 – Rockwell Automation was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/14/2023 – Rockwell Automation had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $335.00 to $375.00.

7/11/2023 – Rockwell Automation was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.

7/10/2023 – Rockwell Automation had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $260.00 to $290.00.

7/10/2023 – Rockwell Automation had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $262.00 to $300.00.

7/10/2023 – Rockwell Automation had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $334.00 to $375.00.

7/7/2023 – Rockwell Automation was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/27/2023 – Rockwell Automation is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 0.1 %

ROK stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $304.63. 598,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,303. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $209.27 and a 52-week high of $348.52. The company has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $318.31 and its 200-day moving average is $295.29.

Get Rockwell Automation Inc alerts:

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 41.59%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 38.50%.

In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,376 shares in the company, valued at $945,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,376 shares in the company, valued at $945,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 7,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $2,395,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,661 shares of company stock worth $4,532,531 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,333,000 after purchasing an additional 11,754 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,930,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 6,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.