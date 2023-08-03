Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/31/2023 – Johnson & Johnson had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $215.00 price target on the stock.

7/24/2023 – Johnson & Johnson had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $181.00 to $184.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/24/2023 – Johnson & Johnson had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $171.00 to $175.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/21/2023 – Johnson & Johnson had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $180.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/21/2023 – Johnson & Johnson had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $170.00 to $175.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/21/2023 – Johnson & Johnson had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $187.00 price target on the stock.

7/21/2023 – Johnson & Johnson had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $165.00 to $175.00.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $170.66. 4,040,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,960,998. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.11 and a one year high of $181.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.10.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.36%.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,163 shares of company stock worth $7,928,856 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Johnson & Johnson

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the second quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 9,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

