Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for IDEX (IEX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for IDEX (NYSE: IEX):

7/31/2023 – IDEX had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $245.00 price target on the stock.

7/28/2023 – IDEX was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/28/2023 – IDEX had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $243.00 to $255.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/19/2023 – IDEX had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $214.00 to $220.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

IDEX Stock Performance

IEX opened at $219.41 on Thursday. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $195.27 and a 1-year high of $246.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.07. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.07. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $846.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. IDEX’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 33.12%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in IDEX by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 94.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 910.7% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

