Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for IDEX (IEX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for IDEX (NYSE: IEX):
- 7/31/2023 – IDEX had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $245.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/28/2023 – IDEX was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 7/28/2023 – IDEX had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $243.00 to $255.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/19/2023 – IDEX had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $214.00 to $220.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
IDEX Stock Performance
IEX opened at $219.41 on Thursday. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $195.27 and a 1-year high of $246.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.07. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99.
IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.07. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $846.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. IDEX’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in IDEX by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 94.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 910.7% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
