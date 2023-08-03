Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Shares Down 8.8%

Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) fell 8.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.66 and last traded at $19.44. 28,516 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 564,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.32.

A number of brokerages have commented on REPL. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.80.

Replimune Group Trading Down 9.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 17.52, a current ratio of 17.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.28.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.08). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Replimune Group news, insider Sushil Patel sold 15,575 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $281,128.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,790,006.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip Astley-Sparke sold 17,902 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $323,131.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,525,278 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,531,267.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,463 shares of company stock worth $1,744,646 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.60% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the first quarter worth $63,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the first quarter worth $64,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 17.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 498.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the first quarter worth $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

