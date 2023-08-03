Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) PT Raised to $195.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $157.00 to $195.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.39% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Repligen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.44.

Shares of RGEN stock traded up $3.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $173.51. 162,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,472. Repligen has a 1-year low of $134.64 and a 1-year high of $262.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 58.08, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.01.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $159.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.93 million. Repligen had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that Repligen will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martin D. Madaus acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $156.18 per share, for a total transaction of $78,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at $251,605.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 398.6% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Repligen by 327.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 12,453 shares during the last quarter. Cercano Management LLC raised its holdings in Repligen by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cercano Management LLC now owns 82,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,622,000 after purchasing an additional 19,152 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 2nd quarter valued at $353,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,937,000. 96.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.



Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

