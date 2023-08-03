Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Stock Holdings Increased by Ranger Investment Management L.P.

Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,912,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,650 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Repay were worth $19,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Repay by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,294,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,420,000 after buying an additional 234,413 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Repay by 223.9% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 119,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 82,500 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Repay by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,481,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC bought a new position in Repay in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,806,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Repay during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Repay

In other Repay news, President Shaler Alias sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $4,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,693,722 shares of company stock valued at $12,929,116. Insiders own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RPAY shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Repay from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Repay from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Repay from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.85.

Repay Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of RPAY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 813,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Repay Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $4.36 and a 1 year high of $14.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.53 and a 200 day moving average of $7.51.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $74.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.39 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 9.51% and a positive return on equity of 6.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repay Company Profile

(Free Report)

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. It operates in two segments, Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

