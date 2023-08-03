Renasant Bank Sells 98 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Renasant Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ TXN traded down $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $171.80. 4,512,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,226,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.04. The company has a market cap of $155.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $145.97 and a 12 month high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.32.

View Our Latest Report on Texas Instruments

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.