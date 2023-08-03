Renasant Bank Sells 1,032 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Renasant Bank lowered its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the period. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 179.6% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 79.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.68.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,635 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total transaction of $499,373.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,982,659.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,758,738.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,725 shares in the company, valued at $7,231,845.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total transaction of $499,373.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,982,659.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,301 shares of company stock valued at $19,757,393 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EW traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $80.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,981,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,135,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.28. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $67.13 and a 12-month high of $107.18.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

