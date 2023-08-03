Renasant Bank Purchases 10,185 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Renasant Bank grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 90.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,445 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,185 shares during the period. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the first quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 2,210.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 169.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 715.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of RF traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,960,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,164,858. The firm has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.18. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.94 and a 12 month high of $24.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.55 and a 200 day moving average of $19.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

Insider Activity at Regions Financial

In other news, Director J Thomas Hill bought 11,926 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $200,118.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,735.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

