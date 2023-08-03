Renasant Bank Has $708,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Renasant Bank decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 51.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,834 shares during the quarter. Renasant Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Horizons Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 632.4% in the 1st quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of IWD traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $160.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,218,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,249. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.69. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $164.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

