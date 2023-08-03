Renasant Bank Decreases Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Renasant Bank reduced its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Renasant Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 105.5% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWP traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $97.09. 1,098,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,125. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.82. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $75.88 and a 12 month high of $100.93.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

