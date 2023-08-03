Renasant Bank Boosts Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Renasant Bank increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,353,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,829,490,000 after buying an additional 114,823 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,335,432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $728,625,000 after buying an additional 52,913 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,054,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $575,562,000 after buying an additional 242,658 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 753,316 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $411,017,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 12.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 733,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $327,889,000 after purchasing an additional 78,742 shares during the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NOC stock traded down $4.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $442.61. 757,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,815. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $429.10 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $450.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $454.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. Analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $509.75.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

