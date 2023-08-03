Renasant Bank Boosts Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Renasant Bank lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,339 shares during the quarter. Renasant Bank’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNP. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,517,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,409,000 after acquiring an additional 639,223 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth $285,000. Simmons Bank acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CNP traded down $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $29.35. 4,584,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,872,727. The stock has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.39 and a 200-day moving average of $29.44. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 66.09%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNP. UBS Group cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.56.

In related news, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $84,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,500.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $84,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,500.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $152,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,998.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

