Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) Shares Sold by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Renaissance IPO ETF were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 655,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,914,000 after acquiring an additional 244,569 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 207,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after acquiring an additional 10,005 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 36,426 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after buying an additional 15,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 143.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 208,369 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Renaissance IPO ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.88. The company had a trading volume of 23,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,584. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.88. Renaissance IPO ETF has a twelve month low of $23.62 and a twelve month high of $37.67.

Renaissance IPO ETF Company Profile

The Renaissance IPO ETF (IPO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Renaissance IPO index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of recent US-listed IPOs. The fund acquires issues within 90 days or sooner after IPO and sells after 3 years. IPO was launched on Oct 14, 2013 and is managed by Renaissance.

