REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Given Buy Rating at Chardan Capital

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Chardan Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $55.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 206.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on RGNX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

REGENXBIO Price Performance

REGENXBIO stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.93. 370,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,064. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.09. REGENXBIO has a 12-month low of $17.02 and a 12-month high of $35.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.15 and its 200-day moving average is $20.26.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $19.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.50 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 246.50% and a negative return on equity of 49.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.58) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO will post -4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 20.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,040,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,440 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 320.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 500,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,353,000 after acquiring an additional 381,047 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 43,004.2% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 376,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after acquiring an additional 375,427 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,408,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,005,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,746,000 after acquiring an additional 211,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

See Also

